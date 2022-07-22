Latest News on Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that, according to several sources, Brock Lesnar has left SmackDown.

When Vince McMahon made his retirement from the WWE public earlier today, there were quick speculations that Brock Lesnar was “very pissed off” and had quit SmackDown, according to Fightful Select.

In an update, Alvarez reports that Lesnar’s line was some derivative of, “If he’s gone, I’m gone.”

There is a replacement for SummerSlam in place for Lesnar, but obviously, WWE is trying to get him to return.

Lesnar was supposed to be “all over” tonight’s SmackDown show, according to Fightful Select, but there’s no information on what they had in mind for him. He abruptly exited the arena, according to their report.

Lesnar was scheduled to appear in the opening segment of SmackDown, according to PWInsider, but he left the taping to support Vince.

WWE.com is no longer advertising Brock Lesnar for tonight’s SmackDown, but still remains listed as an active Superstar on the WWE website roster as of this writing.

As of around 6pm ET, Lesnar had not returned to the arena.

