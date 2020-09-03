Latest News On Brock Lesnar’s Future and WWE Cutting Back On Events

Brock Lesnar is not interested in returning to MMA, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Meltzer noted that if Lesnar wanted to fight again, he would’ve re-entered himself into the USADA testing pool earlier this year. Meltzer speculated that it’s likely “WWE or retirement” as far as Lesnar’s future goes.

Meltzer also commented on Lesnar’s limited schedule and how the rest of the roster could have a similar schedule even when the pandemic ends:

“It’s not like he’s [Lesnar] wrestling 200 days a year, no one is any more nor will they be going forward. That’s one of the things I heard, WWE is very much contemplating cutting way, even when things go back to normal, cutting way back on live shows. I don’t know if they will eliminate them completely.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)