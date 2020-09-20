Latest News On Brock Lesnar’s Status With The UFC

There has been speculation about the possibility of Brock Lesnar making a UFC return as he is a free agent following his latest WWE deal expiring.

Dave Meltzer reported in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that one of the reasons WWE let him go is because it made no sense to use him during a pandemic.

In an interview with TMZSports.com, UFC’s Dana White commented on if he heard anything from Brock Lesnar regarding another fight with the promotion:

“Not a word. I’d love to hear how he’s doing and how his family is, things like that. I think that’s gonna be the extent of the conversation with him.

The guy has had a long killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy’s made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age.”