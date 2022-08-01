Latest News on Brock Lesnar’s Status with WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, after learning that Vince McMahon would be leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left the building before the July 22nd episode of SmackDown, although he ultimately made an appearance on the show.

Following Lesnar’s defeat to Roman Reigns at the WWE SummerSlam 2022, fans have been wondering about his future with the company. Lesnar is being advertised for the Day 1 PLE in Atlanta on January 1, 2023, which is a sign that he will remain with WWE. The following was announced on Twitter by State Farm Arena along with a photo of Lesnar.

“World Wrestling Entertainment returns to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena with @WWE Day 1 on Sunday, Jan 1st, NEW YEARS DAY! See your Favorite Superstars from Monday Night RAW & Friday Night Smackdown compete at the 1st Premium Live Event of the New Year!”