As PWMania.com previously reported, Brock Lesnar was expected to be part of this year’s WWE Summerslam PPV. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is now reporting that Lesnar is not scheduled for the show and wrote the following:

“One of the reasons he put over [Drew] McIntyre so strongly was because he was not coming back any time soon.”

Meltzer added that McIntyre vs. Randy Orton is the likely main event for the show.