Latest News On Bryan Danielson and Other Top Stars Appearing For Qatar Pro Wrestling

Qatar Pro Wrestling has Bryan Danielson, Adam Scherr, EC3, Karrion Kross, and others advertised for upcoming show, but word is that not all names are locked in for the event.

Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto), Scherr, Kross and EC3 are among the names confirmed to work the upcoming QPW shows, according to Fightful Select.

QPW has been in contact with Bobby Fish and John Morrison about working the shows, but it’s not confirmed that they have signed deals for the show. QPW also has interest in using Keith Lee for their events. Morrison was the second-ever QPW Souq Waqif Champion before the title was retired in 2017.

QPW has also said Bryan Danielson has agreed to work dates for them, but word is that no contract had been signed as of around two weeks ago. There’s no word yet on if that has changed.

Alberto El Patron, who was the second-ever QPW World Champion, will also be working the upcoming shows.

Many wrestlers have spoken highly of their treatment and pay while working for QPW. These upcoming shows will be a return to action for the promotion after going on a hiatus during the pandemic.

QPW was founded in 2013 by Ali Marafi, and has often used top stars in America and the UK for their special events. Their official mission statement notes, “QPW is the biggest & the first wrestling association in the middle east located in gulf region which will run events throughout MENA, QPW will be presenting some of the top wrestlers & legends in wrestling world to the audiences of all ages with a never before seen program that the whole family will enjoy, featuring an array of Arabian wrestling talents.”

The QPW World Champion is currenty listed as Alofa, while Caprice Coleman is listed as the QPW King of Ladders Champion, and the QPW Tag Team Champions are Carlito and Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters).

