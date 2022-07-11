Latest News on Bryan Danielson’s Health and Return to AEW

There is some good news regarding Bryan Danielson, but don’t anticipate seeing him return to the ring anytime soon.

Due to Danielson’s history of concussions, AEW President Tony Khan is not in a hurry to clear him. On the day of the Road Rager event a few weeks ago, according to Khan, Danielson was feeling great. Danielson was not feeling as good at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. According to Dave Meltzer, Danielson is reportedly doing significantly better.

“What I can tell you is Bryan is fine but he’s not cleared to wrestle yet and Tony Khan is not going to rush him back,” Meltzer said during his Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

