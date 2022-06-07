Latest News on Bryan Danielson’s Injury and if He Suffered a Concussion

Bryan Danielson reportedly did not suffer a concussion during AEW Double Or Nothing.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Danielson will miss 1-2 weeks of in-ring action after suffering an injury during the Anarchy In The Arena event at Double Or Nothing last month. Danielson’s injury was revealed when he was forced to leave a meet-and-greet in New Bedford, MA last Sunday. Danielson was injured and unable to fly, therefore he would not be present, according to a worker at the signing.

In an update, rumors are circulating that Danielson had a concussion during Double Or Nothing. However, according to PWInsider, there has been no official confirmation that this is the case for Danielson.

Danielson was reportedly “banged up” during the brutal brawl at Double Or Nothing, and he will not return to the ring until he is medically cleared.

Danielson is expected to return for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, if not sooner.