Latest News On Bully Ray’s Status With ROH

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bully Ray’s contract with ROH has expired and they have yet to offer him a new one.

Dave Meltzer reported the news in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It should be noted that they are not offering new deals to anyone right now due to the pandemic.

Pwinsider.com provided an update that noted that he is indeed done with the promotion. His contract with the promotion expired on April 1.

The two sides had planned out his exit as he was originally expected to stay through Supercard of Honor over WrestleMania 36 weekend to close out his story with Maria Manic. Due to COVID-19, those plans were nixed.

The report continued that there’s no heat between Ray and ROH, but rather just a “realization that he had done all he could do there” right now.