Latest News on Cesaro’s His Future in the Wrestling Business

Cesaro’s WWE contract expired earlier in 2022, after the two parties were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Cesaro is now taking time off for family reasons, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While Cesaro is currently away, it is reported that he recently trademarked the phrase CSRO (along with a logo) in the event that he does not return to WWE. It’s unclear whether AEW has made Cesaro an offer at this time, but Tony Khan did praise him earlier this year.

Meltzer mentioned, that the only thing we know is that he’s been in talks with Conrad Thompson about doing Starrcast and has at least contemplated other ventures that he wouldn’t be able to do if he returned to WWE.

You can check out CSRO logo below: