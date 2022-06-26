Latest News on Cesaro’s In-Ring Status Following Rumors of an AEW Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cesaro’s WWE contract terminated earlier in 2022 because the two parties were unable to agree on a new agreement.

Fans speculated that Zack Sabre Jr.’s mystery opponent at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV in 2022 would be Cesaro, who became a trending topic on Twitter soon after. Cesaro has visited the Flatbacks Wrestling School in Orlando, Florida during the past few weeks, according to Fightful Select.

Although he has been training in the ring once again, there has been no word on whether he will actually be the replacement this weekend.

Flatbacks Wrestling School is owned by Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears.

During Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on the rumors of Cesaro being the mystery opponent:

“I’m giving it [the spot] to Cesaro just because I’ve been a Cesaro guy for so long. But I think Sabre versus Gargano, just because of the size chemistry of working together, I think could be a hair better. I’ve been talking about this work-horse iron man champion for a while now, and I think Cesaro is the perfect guy to be an iron man-type champion. Either one of them I think the AEW fanbase will go crazy for, and I also think it could be a good way to help get some of those WWE fans.”

(quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)