Latest News On Chad Gable’s WWE Future Following Tease From AEW Star

Despite a recent tweet by AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR, Chad Gable remains under contract to WWE and won’t be leaving any time soon.

You may remember back in March how Harwood reacted to a Twitter exchange between Gable and Otis, and teased that Gable may become a free agent in May of this year. He also teased a potential match with Gable in AEW. That time period has come and gone, and Gable is still with WWE.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Gable’s WWE contract still has plenty of time left on it. The tweet from Harwood was just a joke, apparently just playful social media banter among friends.

However, it was noted that several AEW wrestlers have said that they will push heavily to get Gable into the company if he becomes available.

Harwood appeared with Arn Anderson on AdFreeShows.com earlier this year, before the Twitter tease, and commented on wanting Gable in AEW after watching an old WWE match between American Alpha and The Revival.

“That is what separates you, and that is what separates the wrestlers from guys who are playing wrestler. There are guys who can go in there and do athletic, crazy stuff. I wish I could, but if you believe in your heart that you are the best; if you believe that you’re the biggest badass in the world… nobody can beat you, you’re gonna look legit. I think we should get Gable into AEW, but that’s just my thought,” Harwood said back in January.

Gable is currently “coaching” Otis on the WWE SmackDown brand, and they recently teased that they want the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, currently held by Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

There’s no word on exactly when Gable’s WWE contract expires, but we will keep you updated.

