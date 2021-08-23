Latest News On CM Punk’s Debut With AEW and Backstage Video Footage

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Here are some news items regarding CM Punk’s debut with AEW following the August 20th 2021 edition of Rampage…

* In an update on YouTube numbers, the video of CM Punk’s entrance on AEW Rampage has 5.4 million views as of Monday afternoon. The video of Punk’s promo has just over 4 million views. The entrance video is now the #10 most watched video on AEW’s YouTube channel.

* The official website for ProWrestlingTees.com announced that CM Punk’s new AEW t-shirt is already the best-selling design in the history of the store:

* Backstage footage of CM Punk right before his entrance was featured during the latest Being The Elite episode:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR