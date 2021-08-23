Latest News On CM Punk’s Debut With AEW and Backstage Video Footage

Here are some news items regarding CM Punk’s debut with AEW following the August 20th 2021 edition of Rampage…

* In an update on YouTube numbers, the video of CM Punk’s entrance on AEW Rampage has 5.4 million views as of Monday afternoon. The video of Punk’s promo has just over 4 million views. The entrance video is now the #10 most watched video on AEW’s YouTube channel.

* The official website for ProWrestlingTees.com announced that CM Punk’s new AEW t-shirt is already the best-selling design in the history of the store:

In less than 72 hrs, @CMPunk has the highest selling design ever on https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc. This record was previously held by the Bone Soldier Bullet Club shirt for the last 7 years….. pic.twitter.com/RVHEYJ5bFH — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) August 23, 2021

* Backstage footage of CM Punk right before his entrance was featured during the latest Being The Elite episode: