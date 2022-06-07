Latest News on CM Punk’s Injury, Punk’s New AEW Merchandise Sells Out Fast

According to reports, AEW World Champion CM Punk has no choice but to get surgery on his injured foot.

There is no news on when Punk will undergo surgery for the injury, but surgery was the only alternative due to the nature of the damage. According to PWInsider, the injury would most likely not heal properly without surgery.

There is no set date for Punk’s comeback to the ring, and si unlikely until after surgery.

Punk defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to win the AEW World Title last Sunday at AEW Double Or Nothing.

He then teamed with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to defeat Max Caster and The Gunn Club on Dynamite, and he had a brief clash with NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi to set up a possible bout at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26.

Punk’s plans, however, were put on pause when he announced his injury during Friday’s AEW Rampage. AEW then revealed that this week’s Dynamite will begin with a Battle Royal, with the winner facing Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of the Dynamite main event will go on to meet the winner of Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

The winner of the Forbidden Door bout will be crowned the new Interim AEW World Champion, and will face Punk once he is medically cleared.

On a related note, Punk’s new AEW World Champion t-shirt apparently sold well in its first week. That t-shirt is available for $24.99. on the ShopAEW website.

Punk has not made any public statements since his Rampage announcement.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can see CM Punk’s t-shirt below: