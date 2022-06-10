Latest News on CM Punk’s Status Following Surgery This Week

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW world champion CM Punk announced his injury and need for surgery during the June 3rd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. At the Forbidden Door PPV, an interim AEW world champion will be crowned, and Punk will fight him in a unification match once he is cleared to wrestle again.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about the nature of the injury in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “The belief among talent was that it was a broken foot (Max Caster actually said it in his rap) and while neither the company nor Punk would say that, there have been very strong hints to me that was the injury.”

It’s also unclear exactly when the damage occurred. Punk is thought to have been injured during the June 1st Dynamite after jumping into the crowd and hitting the guard rail hard, according to Meltzer. Punk also lost his balance on a springboard spot from the six-man tag match.

Punk underwent surgery on June 8th, and it seemed to have gone well. The injuries to the bones were said to be greater than feared, but everything was corrected during the treatment, according to Meltzer. Punk’s return date is unknown at this time, although he is expected to return before the end of the year.

