Latest News On CM Punk’s Status Following WWE Backstage Being Scaled Back

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Backstage is being scaled back by FS1 and will not be producing any new weekly shows as of this writing, for the exception of select special occasions and/or events.

CM Punk is signed to FOX, not WWE, so therefore he would have to sign an official WWE contract in order to appear on their programming. There will not be any new episodes for the foreseeable future. The horrible ratings are said to be the main reason why FOX Sports doesn’t want the show to continue on in a weekly format.