Latest News On Cody Rhodes Possibly Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 38

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cody Rhodes was not been signed to WWE as of Sunday. On Tuesday, Meltzer stated the following about the situation via F4WOnline.com’s message board:

“WWE creative was told no work on the debut until pen has been put to paper. As soon as it is they are told to start planning. I don’t know the status as of this moment but WWE was hopeful of a deal soon. My impression is if and when at this point, he debuts very quickly they want him on TV ASAP and he doesn’t want to rush, but in the end it’s their call.”

Meltzer later wrote the following:

“Negotiations hit a snag. He has multiple offers. He has to make a decision. WWE wants the decision made soon for obvious reasons. The ball is in his court.”

Fightful.com confirmed that WWE’s creative team is “uncertain” about Wrestlemania 38 plans for Cody although it’s believed that a match between him and Seth Rollins was pitched as Rollins currently doesn’t have an opponent for the event. Fightful also noted that Cody is well aware of the internet rumors about his future.