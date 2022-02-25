Latest News On Cody Rhodes, Shane Strickland Update, AEW All Out PPV Buys

* It’s being said that Cody Rhodes is keeping his word about not going into any further details about his departure from AEW. However, Cody did note to Meltzer that there is a lot of “misinformation” out there. Cody also used a quote from his father Dusty and stated, “I left the territory. It was just time.”

* The final numbers are in for the 2021 AEW All Out PPV and the show drew a total of 205,000 buys. It was a record for the company with $10 million grossed in total revenue and it was the highest-grossing non-WWE event since 1999.

* It’s believed that a deal with Shane “Swerve” Strickland has been completed. As previously noted, Swerve will likely be debuting with AEW in March.