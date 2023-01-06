Latest News on Current “Front Runners” to Potentially Buy WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon planned to return to WWE.

Several companies are being discussed as potential suitors as McMahon investigates the sale of WWE. Regarding the frontrunner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com pointed out that there are “a lot of people theorizing that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, would be the most likely candidate to buy the company outright given their long standing relationship.”

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics said, “Most plausible buyers of WWE seem to be Comcast (NBCU’s parent) and Endeavor (UFC’s parent), maybe Amazon. These companies and any business partners have to weigh whether they want to do business with Vince, whose scandals Stephanie has previously said hurt ad sales last summer.”

During an interview with TheRinger.com in October 2022, Endeavor president Mark Shapiro stated the following about the company possibly purchasing WWE, “Yes, that would be something interesting and it would be worth exploring. Would we buy it? Who knows? Last time I checked; it isn’t for sale. But is it something we’re interested in? We are interested in anything in the owned sports properties segment.”

