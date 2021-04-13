Latest News On Danhausen’s Contract Status With Ring Of Honor

Danhausen is currently working for Ring of Honor while still taking indie dates. He recently told Fightful Select that he’s not locked down to a ROH contract for the long term.

Danhausen indicated that his current ROH deal lasts through the end of the 2021 calendar year.

ROH actually offered Danhausen a contract ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the contract was signed. This was shortly after AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes mentioned Danhausen’s name in an interview.

