Latest News On Davey Smith Jr. Possibly Returning To WWE

In an interview with SI.com, Davey Boy Smith Jr. commented on a possible return to WWE:

“I think it’s definitely a possibility. In addition to the WWE Hall of Fame, I was also supposed to be touring regularly with All Japan Pro Wrestling. I had a big opportunity with their Champion Carnival tournament in April, but I couldn’t travel to with the pandemic. I have a lot to think about and a lot of options to weigh, but I’m looking forward to seeing what transpires in my future. A return to WWE is very possible.”

As previously noted, Smith’s contract with MLW expires next month and several promotions are reportedly interested in his services. Smith wrestled on RAW and Smackdown as DH Smith from 2009 to 2011.