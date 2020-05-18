Latest News On Drew Gulak’s WWE Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew Gulak is currently not under contract with WWE as his deal expired following Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast. He is now a free agent and can work wherever he’d like starting immediately. Money was a key factor in a new deal not being able to be agreed upon.

With that being said, Gulak’s contract talks with the company are said to be still ongoing. Several people have “hinted” that Gulak’s potential deal with the company is “not a dead issue.” There are rumors that he is being represented by Barry Bloom, who has previously represented Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kenny Omega and others.

But as of now, he’s not under contract with WWE so don’t expect to see him on TV anytime soon unless they can reach a new deal.