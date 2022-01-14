Latest News On Drew McIntyre, Corey Graves Update, Tommaso Ciampa Plans

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre is reportedly dealing with legitimate neck issues. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that McIntyre is hoping to be back in time for Wrestlemania 38 but is currently expected to miss the Royal Rumble event.

– In regards to Corey Graves being able to wrestle again, Dave Meltzer noted that doctors actually cleared him in 2020. Meltzer wrote that while “obviously while he can return to wrestle, he’s not going to. But that’s why they were able to do the 24/7 angle with him as champion for a few seconds because guys on non-contract aren’t even allowed to be touched.”

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Tommaso Ciampa competed on WWE Main Event prior to RAW. The match aired on Thursday and it could be clearly seen that Ciampa has dyed his beard to remove the grey hairs. As previously reported, it’s believed that Ciampa and Pete Dunne will be heading to the main roster in the near future.