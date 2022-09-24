Latest News on DX Returning to WWE RAW Next Month

WWE Hall of Famers D-Generation X will mark their 25th anniversary next month.

As PWMania.com previously reported, DX members will return on the October 10 RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman have all been confirmed to appear that night. Billy Gunn will not be appearing because he is signed to AEW.

The Barclays Center has also released a promotional graphic for the special RAW episode that night, which you can see above.

Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley, Austin Theory, The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, The Street Profits, and AJ Styles are also advertised for the show on the arena and the WWE Events website. The advertised dark main event pits Riddle against Rollins.

WWE will most likely celebrate DX on their social and digital platforms throughout the month of October.

DX last appeared on WWE TV on July 22, 2019, for the RAW Reunion show.

You can see the new promo below: