Latest News On Edge and Damian Priest’s New Stable “Judgment Day”

“Judgment Day” is the name of the new heel stable with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest.

Last night’s RAW featured another dark backstage promo from Edge, who sat in his throne while Priest stood next to him. Edge revealed the name in the promo, and WWE later used the same name on commentary.

Edge’s promo came before Priest defeated Finn Balor in singles action last night. The entrance also includes Edge’s new theme when they first come out, then transitions into Priest’s updated theme as he heads to the ring. Edge watched the match from his throne on the stage, and after the win Priest took a knee at the throne, then stood and raised his fist in the air.

There have been rumors on more members being added to the Judgment Day stable, including Rhea Ripley. She continues to work as a heel after turning on Liv Morgan, and their feud also continued on last night’s show.

Edge will face AJ Styles at the WrestleMania Backlash event on May 8.

Stay tuned for more on the Judgment Day stable. Below are a few related shots from last night’s RAW: