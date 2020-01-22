Latest News On Edge’s WWE Return, Rey Mysterio’s Condition After RAW

– In regards to Edge denying rumors about a WWE in-ring comeback, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following during his audio hotline:

“I stand by my belief, I believe that Adam Copeland will be back on WWE programming by this time next week.”

Thanks to HeelByNature.com for the quote.

– Following the ladder match against Andrade, Rey Mysterio was checked out by WWE’s medical team. Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com noted the following:

“Sources tell us it has been determined Mysterio was not seriously injured, therefore he’s cleared to continue competing and won’t miss time away from the ring to recover.”

The spot that was concerning to officials can be seen below: