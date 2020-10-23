Latest News On Elite Deletion Match Between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Matt Hardy will be facing Sammy Guevara at the Full Gear PPV in an Elite Deletion match. In a video published to Hardy’s YouTube account, Hardy stated that the match would take place at the Hardy Compound.

