Latest News On Elite Deletion Match Between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Matt Hardy will be facing Sammy Guevara at the Full Gear PPV in an Elite Deletion match. In a video published to Hardy’s YouTube account, Hardy stated that the match would take place at the Hardy Compound.
