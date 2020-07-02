Latest News On Ember Moon’s Status With WWE

Ember Moon recently did an interview ComicBook.com and discussed her injured Achilles tendon:

“It’s been an up and down hill for me. A lot of people don’t know this – they think I just have a very generic Achilles rupture, but I don’t. “What actually happened is that [my Achilles tendon] got split in half and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn’t feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance.”

“It’s been a very rough uphill battle and it sucks. I will say that where I originally had a return date, now I don’t again, because of complications with strength building.”

“It’s just a very, very long process and I would love, love, love to have a date back on the board but it’s up in the air. I’m sitting here and I’m fighting a second surgery. I’m fighting against the second surgery. That’s how bad it is,” she said. When I went on Backstage and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to wrestle again,’ I meant what I said and I, I stand by that.”