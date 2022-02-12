Latest News On Gable Steveson As He Prepares For Transition Into WWE

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signed a contract with WWE back in the summer of 2021 but has yet to officially debut. Steveson had his final amateur wrestling home match for the Gophers last night as he prepares for his transition to WWE on a full-time basis.

On Thursday prior to the event, Steveson spoke with with KSTP.com and said the following:

“I really don’t get emotional, so tomorrow it might hit. Just because I am getting my last matches really wrestling before I go into WWE. So, it might hit different, you never know. So, when the time comes, and I walk out for the senior night and I get my hand raised for the last time, it might hit, you never know. When that time comes, I’ll let it come. But if it doesn’t come, then it’s not coming.”

“I think my time has come in amateur wrestling, such as collegiate and Olympic style, my time is coming to an end. I am made for something different and that’s WWE for right now and, who knows? Maybe 10 years from now fighting in the UFC or something like that.”