Latest News On Gable Steveson Possibly Signing With WWE or AEW

2020 Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was in attendance at the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV event and even made an appearance on the show.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Steveson commented on Summerslam weekend and meeting with Vince McMcMahon:

“First time ever. It was simple. We just sat down and had an easygoing conversation, you know how it goes. Just said hey and got in and out. (WWE) always welcome me with open arms. HHH, he welcomes me very well. To meet Vince, that was a warm welcome. The WWE community and the organization always welcomes me with open arms, with red carpet treatment, which is how it should be.”

Steveson also talked about AEW and the UFC:

“I’ve never been approached by AEW. I’ve never wanted to reach out to AEW. My goal is to get to WWE and be a superstar. My goal is to get to the UFC and be a big superstar. There’s two ways. I can go to the UFC and try to be the worst man on the planet and go to the WWE and be the worst man over there. I want the biggest organizations that are going to put forth my name in a respectful way, and I know AEW can do its job but I’ve never been approached. We’ll see if they approach me, but if not, I’ll move on and just go to my next day.”

Steveson’s interview can be heard at around 35:18 in the video below: