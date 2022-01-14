Latest News On Hikaru Shida’s AEW Status

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Hikaru Shida is returning to Japan for the time being following an injury angle with Serena Deeb from the January 12th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s unknown when she will be back in the United States. Shida commented on the matter:

