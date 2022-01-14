Latest News On Hikaru Shida’s AEW Status

Hikaru Shida is returning to Japan for the time being following an injury angle with Serena Deeb from the January 12th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s unknown when she will be back in the United States. Shida commented on the matter:

I’m so sorry that the last match before I go back to Japan had to end like that.

I had a lot of things I wanted to do in Japan, but now I will rest my leg as much as I can.

I’LL BE BACK.

— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 13, 2022