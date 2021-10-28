Latest News On If Tyson Fury Will Have Another Match In WWE

During an interview with Tom Campbell on BBC Newcastle Tyson Fury’s wife Paris was asked about Tyson possibly having another match in WWE:

“He is in touch with Vince McMahon all the time. He loves it. My sons are all big fans of it. For Tyson to do it is kind of like a Disneyland trip, the kids love to go and they meet all the wrestlers.”

“To be that cool dad that can give them kids that dream, he does it. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve come to do this, and obviously being a young man he told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers. So he’s definitely probably going to go into that again. I’m sure he will bounce into that WWE ring one of the days.”

