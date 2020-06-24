Latest News On Impact Wrestling Handling All Footage Of Joey Ryan And Michael Elgin

We have new details on how Impact Wrestling is handling the removal of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist from their upcoming television tapings

Impact is reportedly still trying to figure out how to handle material for Michael Elgin moving forward, PWInsider reports.

While it’s easier to remove all of the Joey Ryan material, the taped content for Elgin is a bit more difficult as Elgin, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, and Eddie Edwards were reportedly set to face Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World title at Slammiversary next month.