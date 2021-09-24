Latest News On Jake Roberts, Update On Ricky Starks Replacing Mark Henry

Here are some AEW news items from this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer:

– Jake Roberts, who hasn’t appeared on AEW Dynamite as of late, is said to be having undisclosed health issues. Dave Meltzer wrote that during a recent appearance, Roberts was seen “in a wheelchair and had an oxygen thing in his nose that he’d take out when posting for photos.”

– It was previously stated by Ricky Starks that he would be replacing Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage. Dave Meltzer noted that Henry “may be rotated in at times” and will continue to be a host while moderating the main event pre-match promos.