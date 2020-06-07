Latest News On Jaxson Ryker’s Status With WWE

While several WWE stars publicly called out Jaxson Ryker over his pro-Donald Trump tweet, there are reportedly wrestlers and employees within the company that are feeling sympathetic towards him. An anonymous wrestler noted the following to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co:

“He’s a good guy and I don’t think he’s racist. I just think he grew up in a different environment and [he] didn’t have to deal with racism so he doesn’t get it. I hope he seeks out someone who can educate him on why people are outraged.”

The belief is that Ryker won’t be fired for expressing free speech. There was no Forgotten Sons promo on this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown but it’s possible that WWE will start featuring them again once the heat has died down. Ryker has been quiet on social media since sending out the Trump tweet.