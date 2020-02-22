Latest News On Jeff Hardy’s and The Revival’s WWE Status

– PWInsider.com reports that Jeff Hardy was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown taping. Hardy, who has been out of action for several months due to a knee injury, is expected back soon. WWE reportedly froze Hardy’s contract and had it extended for several months due to his injuries.
– The Revival recently filed trademark applications for the following terms:
Top Guys
Say Yeah
No Flips, Just Fists
As previously noted, their contracts reportedly expire in the next few months and they’ve turned down offers from WWE to stay.