Latest News On Jeff Hardy’s and The Revival’s WWE Status

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– PWInsider.com reports that Jeff Hardy was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown taping. Hardy, who has been out of action for several months due to a knee injury, is expected back soon. WWE reportedly froze Hardy’s contract and had it extended for several months due to his injuries.

– The Revival recently filed trademark applications for the following terms:

Top Guys
Say Yeah
No Flips, Just Fists

As previously noted, their contracts reportedly expire in the next few months and they’ve turned down offers from WWE to stay.

