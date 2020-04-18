Latest News On Jinder Mahal’s WWE Status, More NXT Cuts Revealed

– Chris Featherstone of WrestlingRumors.Net noted the following regarding Jinder Mahal’s status with WWE:

“I reached out to former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to check on both his WWE status, as well as the status of his injury. Mahal stated that he is currently ‘cleared and waiting.'”

Mahal suffered a ruptured Patella tendon back in June and has been out of action since.

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that the following WWE NXT stars have been removed from the Performance Center website and have apparently been released:

* Mohamed Abdelfattah aka Mohamed Fahim (Egyptian talent signed in January 2018)

* Marcos Gomes (Brazilian talent signed in May 2019)

* Faisal Kurdi (Saudi Arabian talent signed in June 2019)

* Edgar Lopez (Mexican talent signed in September 2019)

* Hussain Aldagal (Saudi Arabian talent signed in June 2019)

* Yifeng (Chinese talent signed in September 2016)