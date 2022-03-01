Latest News On John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

In January of 2022, John Cena spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and said the following about a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38…

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to make Wrestlemania. I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot.”

While it has been reported that WWE is looking to bring in as many top stars as possible for WrestleMania, it doesn’t look like John Cena will be there, according to Ringsidenews.

Cena is reportedly not in the plan at all, but like everything else it was discussed.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team said, “Cena was discussed, as was everyone outside of religion and politics, but Cena was never a real possibility.”

Cena’s last official match saw him win in a tag contest with The Mysterios against The Bloodline at WWE’s October Madison Square Garden event. He previously wrestled against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a losing effort.

We will have to see if John Cena returns to WWE sooner or later, but don’t get your hopes up about WrestleMania 38.

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is returning to the ring in some respect for a match against Kevin Owens and, Vince McMahon is scheduled to get his hands dirty as well.