Latest News on John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

With WWE looking to pack WrestleMania 39, John Cena is one of the names that WWE is hoping to bring back.

As previously reported by WrestleVotes, Cena is expected to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year, though it is unknown who he will face.

According to WrestleVotes, Cena wants to be “the next Rock,” and a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will help him get there.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shed some light on Cena’s 2023 filming schedule.

According to the report, “there is a question regarding Cena at Mania,” because Cena will be in Australia filming the comedy film ‘Ricky Stanicky’ throughout February and March.

Cena would have to train in Australia while filming his film if he wants to wrestle at Mania. It would also most likely limit the number of appearances he could make on WWE television in the run-up to the show.

Cena returned to WWE TV in June to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on Raw, and he was introduced by Vince McMahon. Logan Paul recently requested a match with John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39.