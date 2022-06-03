Latest News on Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Returning to Wrestling

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are scheduled to return to the ring soon.

There is no word on where they will end up, but according to the Wrestling Observer, LeRae has people pushing for her to join AEW.

Gargano may still return to WWE, but there’s an understanding that while he’ll be able to make money, he won’t be pushed because WWE NXT 2.0 is focusing on younger talent. He might be able to secure a spot on the main roster, but that doesn’t mean they’ll do anything with him.

Gargano joining AEW looked like a no-brainer at the time, but the AEW roster is stacked these days, and it doesn’t always work with the amount of TV time they have to focus on.

Gargano would almost certainly be signed by Impact, and he could be a top player there, but he’d have to settle for a lot less money.

LeRae became a free agent after her WWE contract expired in early May. Since last summer, she has been out of the ring when she announced her first pregnancy. In February, the couple welcomed their first child. Gargano has been a free agent since leaving WWE in December, and it was previously believed that he would take a few months off to spend with his family before returning to work.

While this new rumor indicates that Gargano has an open door to return to WWE, LeRae is likely to have the same opportunity, especially if Gargano wants her to return as part of his arrangement. Previously, it was reported that Gargano and LeRae were still on good terms with WWE and that the company wanted them to return.

