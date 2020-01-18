Latest News On Kairi Sane and WWE, Alex Shelley Comments On NXT

– Kairi Sane, who has been out of action since being injured at the WWE TLC PPV, returned to action at Friday night’s live event in Lafayette, LA. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya picked up a victory over The Kabuki Warriors and Sarah Logan.

– Alex Shelly, who made his WWE NXT TV debut this past Wednesday, commented on the brand:

