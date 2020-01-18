Latest News On Kairi Sane and WWE, Alex Shelley Comments On NXT

– Kairi Sane, who has been out of action since being injured at the WWE TLC PPV, returned to action at Friday night’s live event in Lafayette, LA. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya picked up a victory over The Kabuki Warriors and Sarah Logan.
.@KairiSaneWWE and @WWEAsuka's entrance at #WWELafayette. #KabukiWarriors
🎥: @_chuckks pic.twitter.com/a17O2BqvUX
— Kairi Sane Daily | Fanpage (@KairiSaneDaily) January 18, 2020
– Alex Shelly, who made his WWE NXT TV debut this past Wednesday, commented on the brand:
In short, @WWENXT has actively redefined the way our sport treats those who sacrifice their bodies for a livelihood and enjoyment of the fans. Thank you for that contribution, @TripleH, you have ensured that great strides are made in terms of care for wrestlers.
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) January 18, 2020