Latest News On Kairi Sane’s Status With WWE

Kairi Sane is planning to return to Japan soon to be with her husband, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting. It appears that at one point, Sane’s plan was to wrestle one more year in Japan once her WWE contract expires and then retire.

Meltzer noted that Sane has now been cleared after being injured by Nia Jax and wrote the following:

“The idea in play before the Sane-Jax legit injury was to do a career-ending injury angle with her later when it was time for her to leave, which was to set up Asuka against that person at SummerSlam for the title.”

Meltzer added that the person planned to “end her career” in the storyline was not Jax.

Fightful.com recently reported that there was talk of Sane serving as an ambassador for WWE in Japan.