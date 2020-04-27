Latest News On Kalisto’s WWE Status

PWMania.com Staff
Kalisto revealed in a YouTube video that he is still working with WWE.

Kalisto noted that he’s recovering from a shoulder injury suffered last December while competing in Los Angeles.

