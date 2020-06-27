Latest News On Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Heading To Impact Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been working on two contracts with one deal in Japan and another in the United States.

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, Gallows and Anderson are close to finalizing deals and the belief is that they will end up with Impact Wrestling in the United States. Ryan Satin noted the following:

“Our sources say Impact has offered Gallows and Anderson incredibly strong deals that would allow them to work with New Japan once that’s a possibility, both in a legal sense and from a travel sense due to current COVID-19 restrictions.”

Impact’s Scott D’Amore has a history with the team and has reportedly been pursuing them to appear at Slammiversary.