Latest News On Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Potentially Going To NJPW

Karl Anderson has been counting down to the end of his non-compete clause from WWE on social media and has dropped hints of bullets.

This led to some to speculate that he and Luke Gallows could end up going back to NJPW to be part of the Bullet Club, a top faction in the promotion.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently no deal in place for either Anderson or Gallows to return to NJPW.

It was added that normally, an offer to return may have been made, but for the time being due to the situation in the world, it hasn’t.