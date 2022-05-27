Latest News On Kenny Omega’s Status Heading Into AEW Double or Nothing

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action since the Full Gear PPV in November 2021 due to various injuries.

While Omega worked behind the scenes at recent AEW events, it’s believed that it’s too soon for him to travel, and F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed that Omega will not be in Las Vegas for the Double or Nothing PPV. Omega is claimed to be putting in a lot of effort each week, and while some parts of his body are in good shape, others are recuperating slowly. In response to the situation, Meltzer wrote the following.

“He said he’s resigned to the fact that physically he will never be 100 percent, but he is looking at reversing some of the physical damage and being able to return and this time off and fixing up his different injuries would extend his time as an effective pro wrestler.”