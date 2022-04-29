Latest News On Kenny Omega’s Status Heading Into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action since the November 2021 Full Gear PPV due to various injuries.

In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Kenny Omega had hernia surgery and is now recovering. The procedure typically takes around two months to recover from. Omega is not expected to appear at the Double or Nothing PPV and his status for June’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV is uncertain.

On Twitter, NJPW’s Will Ospreay asked if Omega will be “alright for June” and Omega responded with a gif of comedian Larry David saying “Eh, we’ll see.”