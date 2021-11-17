Latest News On Kenny Omega’s Status, Taking Time Away from AEW Soon?

Kenny Omega is scheduled to be checked out for his various ailments and injuries today.

Omega dropped the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page in the main event of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, and had been dealing with various injuries for the past several months. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega was determined to see the Hangman storyline come to completion, which it did at Full Gear.

It was noted that after today’s evaluation, it will be determined if Omega needs to take a break from in-ring action. Omega has planned to take time off at some point.

Omega is still the AAA Mega Champion, but will defend against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA’s TripleMania Regia II event on December 4.

Stay tuned for more on Omega’s status.