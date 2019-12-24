Latest News On Killer Kross To WWE, 12/23 RAW Viewership

– As previously noted, WWE is reportedly interested in signing former Impact Wresting star Killer Kross. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following regarding the rumor:

“When I asked about Kross, the only thing I was told about him from someone in WWE is that, if he hasn’t already, he should get a better offer than most that have been offered and they are willing to have him start on Raw or SmackDown and fast track him into the upper card. Kross is in a great negotiating spot right now.”

– This week’s WWE RAW, taped after the 12/16 edition of RAW, drew 1.835 million viewers. The viewership was down from last week’s 2.053 million viewers but up from last year’s Christmas Eve edition of RAW which drew 1.775 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

1.955 million

1.864 million

1.686 million