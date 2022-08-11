Latest News on Kris Statlander’s AEW Status, Original Plans for Statlander, More

Kris Statlander is injured and won’t be able to work for a long, as announced on AEW Dynamite.

She was reportedly backstage for the event, according to PWInsider, where she was spotted using crutches. It was called a “serious knee injury,” and there is concern that she will need surgery, which would keep her out for a long time.

For those who are wondering, it is thought that the knee injury is not the same one that kept her from working before. Even while it’s never good when someone gets hurt, in her case it couldn’t have come at a worse time because she was supposed to receive a significant push.

In recent months, Statlander has changed her appearance and done away with the comedic elements of her character. We hope for a full and quick recovery for her and send our warmest wishes.

Statlander issued the following statement via Twitter:

”Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman.”